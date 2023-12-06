The Best Steakhouse In Massachusetts

When you picture your dream dinner, does it include a thick, juicy steak garnished with herbs and butter with a side of truffle mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables? While many restaurants serve this delicious dish, there is one in each state that serves it better than the rest. Be it tenderness, marinade, or quality, something about this establishment's steak keeps customers coming back for more.

If you've been craving a steak recently, we found just the list for you!

According to a list compiled by Daily Meal, the best steakhouse in all of Massachusetts is Grill 23 & Bar in Boston. Daily Meal praised this restaurant's steak for its flavor and quality.

Here's what Daily Meal had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"Grill 23 & Bar is an ode to the decadent steakhouses of old with excellent service, soft lighting, and a world-class wine program. Thankfully, the food not only lives up to the setting; it surpasses it. Beef is sourced from legendary suppliers before being skilfully prepared. A shining example of how produce and process can combine to make something special is Grill 23's brilliant 100 Day Aged Prime Ribeye."

