The Best Steakhouse In Michigan

When you picture your dream dinner, does it include a thick, juicy steak garnished with herbs and butter with a side of truffle mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables? While many restaurants serve this delicious dish, there is one in each state that serves it better than the rest. Be it tenderness, marinade, or quality, something about this establishment's steak keeps customers coming back for more.

If you've been craving a steak recently, we found just the list for you!

According to a list compiled by Daily Meal, the best steakhouse in all of Michigan is Prime + Proper in Detroit. Daily Meal praised this restaurant's steak for its flavor and quality.

Here's what Daily Meal had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"Detroit's Prime + Proper opened in 2017 and quickly became a firm favorite of those living in the city. The restaurant's foundation is its solid beef selection. All cuts are USDA Prime as standard although rarer meats, including wagyu, also feature on the menu. More interestingly, Prime + Proper flirts with experimental aging processes, resulting in dishes like the 20-ounce Whiskey Aged Cowboy Ribeye. A modern interior and knowledgeable staff complete the experience."

