The Best Steakhouse In Minnesota

When you picture your dream dinner, does it include a thick, juicy steak garnished with herbs and butter with a side of truffle mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables? While many restaurants serve this delicious dish, there is one in each state that serves it better than the rest. Be it tenderness, marinade, or quality, something about this establishment's steak keeps customers coming back for more.

If you've been craving a steak recently, we found just the list for you!

According to a list compiled by Daily Meal, the best steakhouse in all of Minnesota is Murray's in Minneapolis. Daily Meal praised this restaurant's steak for its quality and flavor.

Here's what Daily Meal had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"Murray's neon sign and aged façade have become a Minneapolis landmark since the restaurant opened in 1946. Over this time, there has been one steak that's won more hearts than any other in the state: the Silver Butter Knife Steak. This 28-ounce sirloin is, as the name suggests, so tender as to make cutlery all but superfluous. Like all other cuts, it is painstakingly handled by veteran meat-cutter Boyd Freeman who has worked at Murray's since 1977."

