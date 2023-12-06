The Best Steakhouse In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

December 6, 2023

Closed up shot of medium rare grilled ribeye steak - Bangkok - Thailand
Photo: Moment RF

When you picture your dream dinner, does it include a thick, juicy steak garnished with herbs and butter with a side of truffle mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables? While many restaurants serve this delicious dish, there is one in each state that serves it better than the rest. Be it tenderness, marinade, or quality, something about this establishment's steak keeps customers coming back for more.

If you've been craving a steak recently, we found just the list for you!

According to a list compiled by Daily Meal, the best steakhouse in all of Minnesota is Murray's in Minneapolis. Daily Meal praised this restaurant's steak for its quality and flavor.

Here's what Daily Meal had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"Murray's neon sign and aged façade have become a Minneapolis landmark since the restaurant opened in 1946. Over this time, there has been one steak that's won more hearts than any other in the state: the Silver Butter Knife Steak. This 28-ounce sirloin is, as the name suggests, so tender as to make cutlery all but superfluous. Like all other cuts, it is painstakingly handled by veteran meat-cutter Boyd Freeman who has worked at Murray's since 1977."

For a continued list of the best steakhouses across the country visit dailymeal.com.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.