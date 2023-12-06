The Best Steakhouse In Nebraska

When you picture your dream dinner, does it include a thick, juicy steak garnished with herbs and butter with a side of truffle mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables? While many restaurants serve this delicious dish, there is one in each state that serves it better than the rest. Be it tenderness, marinade, or quality, something about this establishment's steak keeps customers coming back for more.

If you've been craving a steak recently, we found just the list for you!

According to a list compiled by Daily Meal, the best steakhouse in all of Nebraska is Gorat's in Omaha. Daily Meal praised this restaurant's steak for its quality and flavor.

Here's what Daily Meal had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"Gorat's received national fame after Warren Buffett named it his favorite steakhouse. While Buffett routinely orders a T-bone steak and hash browns, the menu is far more extensive than this order suggests encompassing an array of steaks, appetizers, and seafood. Prices are reasonable and the steaks are cooked to perfection. Keep your eyes peeled for the cardboard cut-out of Buffett that makes rounds of the restaurant."

For a continued list of the best steakhouses across the country visit dailymeal.com.