The Best Steakhouse In Pennsylvania

When you picture your dream dinner, does it include a thick, juicy steak garnished with herbs and butter with a side of truffle mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables? While many restaurants serve this delicious dish, there is one in each state that serves it better than the rest. Be it tenderness, marinade, or quality, something about this establishment's steak keeps customers coming back for more.

If you've been craving a steak recently, we found just the list for you!

According to a list compiled by Daily Meal, the best steakhouse in all of Pennsylvania is Barclay Prime in Philadelphia. Daily Meal praised this restaurant's steak for its quality and flavor.

Here's what Daily Meal had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

"It's a hard task to convince anyone to buy a $140 cheesesteak, but Barclay Prime manages it day in, day out. The wagyu and foie gras-filled baguette is just one example of how Barclay Prime pulls off the audacious. Other examples come in the form of wagyu sliders and a 40-day-aged NY strip. None of these options are cheap, all are incredible. At Barclay Prime, you get what you pay for."

