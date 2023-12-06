A pervasive and potentially lethal canine illness is sweeping through dogs nationwide, prompting a warning from one of New Mexico's top veterinarians.

The mystery ailment initiates with a persistent cough lasting weeks, progressing to lethargy and refusal to eat.

Dr. Samantha Uhrig, a state veterinarian, emphasizes that unlike most respiratory diseases in dogs, this one is unresponsive to treatment, raising concerns as antibiotics prove ineffective.

Researchers at Colorado State University suspect a viral origin due to the lack of response to antibiotics, but the exact cause remains unknown.

The disease has emerged in 14 U.S. states, including neighboring Colorado, heightening the risk for New Mexico. Uhrig urges vigilance among dog owners, emphasizing the importance of vaccinations, especially with the upcoming holiday travel season.

As testing is ongoing to pinpoint the cause, veterinarians rely on private practices to report cases. While no confirmed cases exist in New Mexico yet, the proximity of affected states raises the likelihood of its arrival.

With the uncertainty surrounding the illness, dogs are considered infected when tests for known respiratory diseases yield negative results.

As holiday travel may contribute to the spread, Uhrig advises dog owners to ensure vaccinations are administered at least two weeks before potential exposure to other dogs, despite the absence of reported cases in New Mexico. Owners are urged to seek veterinary attention if their dogs exhibit persistent coughs.