Washington City Among The 'Most Dangerous Cities' For Winter Driving

Driving in wintry conditions can not only be annoying but hazardous. Slippery roads, stubborn snow, frigid temperatures, and even severe weather events can wreak havoc on traffic, especially during rush hour. While every place that gets snow faces these challenges, some cities tend to have worse driving conditions thanks to proximity to certain environments, older infrastructure, and intense weather patterns. For both prospective and current residents of these locations, regularly dealing with nasty winter weather may be a turn-off.

That's why DriveSafeOnline identified the most dangerous U.S. cities for winter driving, "from the snowy streets of the Midwest to the freezing highways of the Northeast."



A well-known city in Washington State landed a spot on the list, and that's Spokane. Writers said the city "breaks the mold" when it comes to winter driving hazards, particularly the hefty amounts of snow causing troublesome conditions. The location's hilly terrains make things even more of a headache for anyone who drives there.



Anchorage, Alaska was named America's most dangerous city to drive in during the winter. Writers cited the horrendously low temperatures, heavy snowfall, and frequency of black ice and whiteouts during trips as the reason for their choice.

Here are the Top 10 most dangerous cities for winter driving, according to the roundup:

Anchorage, Alaska Buffalo, New York Minneapolis, Minnesota Boston, Massachusetts Chicago, Illinois Denver, Colorado Detroit, Michigan Spokane, Washington Salt Lake City, Utah Cleveland, Ohio

Check out the full report on drivesafeonline.org.