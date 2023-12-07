Beloved Colorado Town Has One Of America's Best Christmas Events

December is here, and millions of Americans are getting into the holiday spirit. When people aren't blasting their joy-filled playlists or putting up decorations, they're out enjoying the many local festivities that come around this time of year. Parades, special museum exhibits, Christmas markets, and plays are just a handful of exhilarating themed events happening across the country. If watching eye-catching moments on social media isn't enough for you, then it may be time to plan a trip to experience it for yourself.

Trips to Discover gave its readers an early present with its list of the best Christmas events to check out this year. Fourteen whimsical happenings grace the roundup, including a particularly magical one going on now in a Colorado town.

The Georgetown Christmas Market is truly something you don't want to miss. Visitors will step into a mystical space full of specialty shops, horse-drawn carriages, warm beverages, and appearances from Santa. Writers also explained what else you can look forward to at this event:

"The former mining town of Georgetown is nestled in the Rockies just an hour’s drive west of Denver. It’s one of the top destinations during the holidays as it will be transformed into an enchanting wonderland, snow or not. There are Christmas shops that are open year-round but the annual Historic Georgetown Christmas Market is one of the best in the region. It’s a great place to find unique, hard-to-find gifts and enjoy a variety of attractions. There’s an annual tree lighting, vintage horse-and-carriage rides, a bonfire to gather around while sipping hot chocolate, and Santa visits too. The holidays are also a great time for a ride on an old-fashioned steam locomotive via the Georgetown Loop Railroad which travels the canyon to another historic mining town, Silver Plume. 'Santa’s Lighted Forest' is the special Christmas-themed train."