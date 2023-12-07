California Restaurant Crowned 'Best Burger' Joint In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

December 7, 2023

It's no secret that Americans love their burgers. Many restaurants scattered throughout the country serve a hearty burger and fries meal, so how do you choose? If you've been searching for the next best burger and fries meal, then we found just the list for you. Reader's Digest compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best burger in each state, and you're not going to want to miss out on these fresh, savory staples.

According to the list, the best place to order a burger in California is Pie n' Burger in Pasadena. Reader's Digest praised this restaurant for their house made dressings and perfectly cooked patties among other desirable traits.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in the entire state:

"An institution in Pasadena since the ’60s, Pie ‘n Burger offers classic diner fare seven days a week to locals and burger tourists. Alongside pickles, tomato, house-made Thousand Island dressing, iceberg lettuce, and melted cheese is a perfectly cooked thin patty best enjoyed at the counter with a milkshake and fries on the side."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.