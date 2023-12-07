Cruise Worker Accused Of Molesting At Least 4 Kids In Ship's Youth Center

A crew member who worked for Celebrity Cruises is accused of sexually abusing at least four children. An FBI affidavit reviewed by Fox News alleges that Cris John Pentinio Castor molested a six-year-old girl in the ship's youth center during a recent ten-day cruise from Florida to the Caribbean Islands.

FBI agents questioned Castor after the girl reported that he touched her inappropriately. During the interrogation, he admitted to molesting the young girl and three other children.

He said he knew where the security cameras were, allowing him to avoid detection while he sexually abused the children.

Castor also "admitted to the inappropriate sexual touching of other minor children that were in his care at the Youth Center, on multiple occasions, while consciously hiding his acts from the Youth Center's security cameras," the affidavit states.

After learning about the allegations against Castor, Celebrity Cruises immediately fired him.

"We have zero tolerance for this behavior," a spokesperson for Celebrity Cruises told USA TODAY. "We reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities."

Castor was charged with abusive sexual contact with a minor under 12.