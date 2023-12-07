Florida Man Scores $1 Million After Playing $30 Lottery Game

By Zuri Anderson

December 7, 2023

Cheerful man holding dollar bills
Photo: DeanDrobot / iStock / Getty Images

A Florida man is $1 million richer after he spent $30 on a lottery ticket at a convenience store. The Florida Lottery said 43-year-old Karl Vaudreuil, of Boynton Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game on Wednesday (December 6), according to a press release.

Lottery officials said Vaudreuil took home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The lucky winner purchased his ticket from Gateway Shell, which is located at 2360 North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach. The store will also got a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game features four top prizes of $15 million up for grabs, as well as 24 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning is 1 in 2.59.

According to the game's webpage, all top prizes or $1 million prizes have been claimed. There's a $100,000 prize up for grabs as of Thursday morning (December 7).

Time is running out for one lucky Floridian to claim a $44 million prize from the lottery headquarters. The deadline is only days away.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.