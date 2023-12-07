Florida Man Scores $1 Million After Playing $30 Lottery Game

A Florida man is $1 million richer after he spent $30 on a lottery ticket at a convenience store. The Florida Lottery said 43-year-old Karl Vaudreuil, of Boynton Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game on Wednesday (December 6), according to a press release.

Lottery officials said Vaudreuil took home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The lucky winner purchased his ticket from Gateway Shell, which is located at 2360 North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach. The store will also got a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game features four top prizes of $15 million up for grabs, as well as 24 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning is 1 in 2.59.

According to the game's webpage, all top prizes or $1 million prizes have been claimed. There's a $100,000 prize up for grabs as of Thursday morning (December 7).

Time is running out for one lucky Floridian to claim a $44 million prize from the lottery headquarters. The deadline is only days away.