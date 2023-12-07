Florida Mom Arrested For Lying About Stolen Christmas Gifts

Authorities are calling a Florida mother a "Grinch" after they accused her of lying about Christmas gifts stolen from her home. The Lee County Sheriff's Office claims 39-year-old Shana Hudson falsely reported a burglary at her house last month, according to a Tuesday (December 5) news release.

Hudson called 911 about a residential burglary at her home in Lehigh Acres, which is roughly 17 miles away from Fort Myers, on November 19. The report claims recently-purchased Christmas presents were stolen from the inside of her home, leaving her children without any gifts for the upcoming holiday, officials wrote.

Investigators with the East District Criminal Investigations decided to organize a donation drive and use funds from LCSO's Shop With a Cop to "surprise the mother with new gifts."

Detectives later got a tip that revealed Hudson not only fabricated the burglary but the reported stolen gifts were hidden at a relative's home in Lehigh Acres, the sheriff's office alleges.

Footage shared by deputies shows authorities finding the missing gifts stored inside a bin behind a laundry appliance. They also pulled back the comforter on a bed to reveal two flatscreen TVs.

This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices," Sheriff Carmine Marceno wrote. "This Grinch will have plenty of time to think twice about stealing Christmas."

Online jail records say the 39-year-old mother was arrested on Monday (December 4) for making a false report. She was released the following day on a $750 bond.