Florida Mom Arrested For Lying About Stolen Christmas Gifts
By Zuri Anderson
December 7, 2023
Authorities are calling a Florida mother a "Grinch" after they accused her of lying about Christmas gifts stolen from her home. The Lee County Sheriff's Office claims 39-year-old Shana Hudson falsely reported a burglary at her house last month, according to a Tuesday (December 5) news release.
Hudson called 911 about a residential burglary at her home in Lehigh Acres, which is roughly 17 miles away from Fort Myers, on November 19. The report claims recently-purchased Christmas presents were stolen from the inside of her home, leaving her children without any gifts for the upcoming holiday, officials wrote.
Investigators with the East District Criminal Investigations decided to organize a donation drive and use funds from LCSO's Shop With a Cop to "surprise the mother with new gifts."
Detectives later got a tip that revealed Hudson not only fabricated the burglary but the reported stolen gifts were hidden at a relative's home in Lehigh Acres, the sheriff's office alleges.
Footage shared by deputies shows authorities finding the missing gifts stored inside a bin behind a laundry appliance. They also pulled back the comforter on a bed to reveal two flatscreen TVs.
This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices," Sheriff Carmine Marceno wrote. "This Grinch will have plenty of time to think twice about stealing Christmas."
Online jail records say the 39-year-old mother was arrested on Monday (December 4) for making a false report. She was released the following day on a $750 bond.
🎁 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗖𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗠𝗔𝗦 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗟𝗘𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛 𝗠𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗡 𝗔 ’𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗛-𝗟𝗜𝗞𝗘’ 𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗦 🎁 Riiiing Riiiing📞 Hey Shana, Who-ville Called, they want their Grinch back ——— “This pathetic behavior is unacceptable, especially given the circumstances this holiday season,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices.” On November 19th, 39-year-old mother, Shana Hudson, reported a residential burglary to her home in Lehigh Acres. The report made to deputies claimed property, to include recently purchased Christmas gifts were stolen from inside her home, leaving her kids without gifts this holiday season. East District Criminal Investigations Detectives began investigating the case and given the unfortunate circumstances and timing, took it upon themselves to coordinate a donation from the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 323 Lehigh Acres as well as funds from LCSO’s Shop With a Cop, to surprise the mother with new gifts. During the course of the investigation, a tip to SWFL Crime Stoppers revealed information that led detectives to evidence that later determined Hudson lied about the burglary, and found the reported stolen items hidden at a family member’s residence in Lehigh Acres. Based upon the investigation, detectives found probable cause to arrest Hudson for the following charge: 🌟𝗙𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗱-𝗙𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝘄 𝗘𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 Hudson was transported to the Marceno Motel for her charge where this Grinch will have plenty of time to think twice about stealing Christmas. We think it’s safe to say, everyone in this county ‘𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨, 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨, 𝙡𝙤𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨’ a liar. We hope the motel accommodations are much better than her heart this Christmas {💚}. #YoureAMeanOne #StealingChristmasBackfired #KudosToSWFLCrimeStoppersPosted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 5, 2023