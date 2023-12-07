Florida Resort Has One Of America's Best Christmas Events

December is here, and millions of Americans are getting into the holiday spirit. When people aren't blasting their joy-filled playlists or putting up decorations, they're out enjoying the many local festivities that come around this time of year. Parades, special museum exhibits, Christmas markets, and plays are just a handful of exhilarating events happening across the country. If watching eye-catching moments on social media isn't enough for you, then it may be time to plan a trip to experience it for yourself.

Trips to Discover gave its readers an early present with its list of the best Christmas events to check out this year. Fourteen whimsical happenings grace the roundup, including a particularly enthralling one going on now in Florida.

Gaylord Palms' ICE! 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' is truly something you don't want to miss. Even if you didn't grow up watching these adorable cartoon kids and their beloved Christmas special, the beautifully crafted ice sculptures will leave you in awe. Writers also explained what else you can look forward to at this event:

"While there won’t be any snow falling from the clouds in Kissimmee, Gaylord Palms ICE! ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ offers an icy wonderland with larger-than-life ice sculptures created by master ice sculptors who spend weeks chipping away at two million pounds of ice. Taking place from November 17, 2023 through January 3, 2024, prepare to bundle up as the 20,000-square-foot space is kept at a constant 9 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve the chilly environment."