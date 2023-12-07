Illinois Restaurant Crowned 'Best Burger' Joint In The Entire State

It's no secret that Americans love their burgers. Many restaurants scattered throughout the country serve a hearty burger and fries meal, so how do you choose? If you've been searching for the next best burger and fries meal, then we found just the list for you. Reader's Digest compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best burger in each state, and you're not going to want to miss out on these fresh, savory staples.

According to the list, the best place to order a burger in Illinois is Chicago’s Au Cheval. Reader's Digest praised this restaurant's burgers for their delicious toppings.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in the entire state:

"Hungry diners line up for hours to get their hands on a burger at Chicago’s Au Cheval. The “single” cheeseburger has two patties, and the “double” has three, but adding bacon and an egg to complement the already rich combination of meat, pickles, onions, and Dijonnaise is always a good idea. Looking instead for quantity over quality? Check out the best all-you-can-eat buffet in every state."

