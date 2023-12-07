Lucky Illinois Lottery Player Wins Huge Prize From Scratch-Off Ticket

One Illinois lottery player is an instant millionaire after purchasing a "$64,000,000 Cash Blast" ticket at a Tinley Park gas station on Wednesday (December 6th). According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the winning ticket was purchased at 1st Stop Tobacco located at 8021 West 183rd Street. The winner, whose identity remains a mystery, won the game's top prize of $2 million!

What would you do if you found out that you just won $2 million from an affordable convenience store scratch-off ticket?

Talk about luck! The store that sold the winning lottery ticket is also extremely fortunate and will receive a bonus just for being the establishment to sell the ticket. Per the press release, the 1st Stop Tobacco will receive a $20,000 bonus in light of the recent win.

Illinois Lottery players have the option to choose between 50 different Instant Ticket games with prizes ranging from mere dollars, to multi-millions. Officials shared a statement to remind players that tickets cannot be purchased by a minor and should not be given to minors as it can lead to irresponsible game play.

"The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website."

Information regarding what the mystery winner plans to do with the money, or what the store plans to do with the bonus, has yet to be revealed.