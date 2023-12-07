Pennsylvania Restaurant Crowned 'Best Burger' Joint In The State

It's no secret that Americans love their burgers. Many restaurants scattered throughout the country serve a hearty burger and fries meal, so how do you choose? If you've been searching for the next best burger and fries meal, then we found just the list for you. Reader's Digest compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best burger in each state, and you're not going to want to miss out on these fresh, savory staples.

According to the list, the best place to order a burger in Pennsylvania is Burgatory Bar located throughout Pittsburgh. Reader's Digest praised this restaurant's burgers for their fresh make and exceptional toppings.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in the entire state:

"Head to one of Burgatory‘s Pittsburgh-area locations for a specialty burger. Get ready to Meat Your Maker with one of the most popular options, a dry-aged Wagyu beef patty with a sweet onion crust, topped with aged Gruyère cheese, roasted tomatoes, organic field greens, and truffled shallot aioli, or try making a custom creation from the expansive selection of toppings. While you’re there, wash down your burger with a specialty milkshake to round out the experience."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.