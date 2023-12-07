PHOTOS: Unique 'Cave House' For Sale In California
By Logan DeLoye
December 7, 2023
A unique cave-inspired property was added to the California rental market 12 days ago (November 25) that features multiple rock formations throughout. According to the Zillow listing, the cave house features an open floor plan of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and a spacious living room among other desirable features.
The space includes wide hallways, a wet bar, and walk-in pantry. It is located near a tennis garden and a lot of restaurants and shop. This one-of-a-kind house is for sale for $599,000.
Here's what Brendhan Springe of Sotheby's International Realty had to say about the unique cave-inspired property in the Zillow listing:
"Owner/designer has installed a rock formation - waterfall entry that spills into the living, dining and kitchen area! Theres even a cave like wet bar! Living and dining area is very spacious and faces west where your future pool could be. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a huge skylight in the primary bathroom, wide hallway with cabinetry - all on a 13,503 sq ft lot waiting for your creative development. Bermuda Dunes CC has low HOA's of $224 per month which includes Spectrum cable and internet in addition to the 24 roaming hour security and gates. Imperial Irrigation (IID) is the electric company and BDCC is centrally located close to Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Acrisure Arena and lots of shopping and restaurants in the valley."
For additional information and photos visit Zillow.com.