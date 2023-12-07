PHOTOS: Unique 'Cave House' For Sale In California

A unique cave-inspired property was added to the California rental market 12 days ago (November 25) that features multiple rock formations throughout. According to the Zillow listing, the cave house features an open floor plan of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and a spacious living room among other desirable features.

The space includes wide hallways, a wet bar, and walk-in pantry. It is located near a tennis garden and a lot of restaurants and shop. This one-of-a-kind house is for sale for $599,000.

Here's what Brendhan Springe of Sotheby's International Realty had to say about the unique cave-inspired property in the Zillow listing: