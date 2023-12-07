Popular Washington City Has One Of America's Best Christmas Events

December is here, and millions of Americans are getting into the holiday spirit. When people aren't blasting their joy-filled playlists or putting up decorations, they're out enjoying the many local festivities that come around this time of year. Parades, special museum exhibits, Christmas markets, and plays are just a handful of exhilarating events happening across the country. If watching eye-catching moments on social media isn't enough for you, then it may be time to plan a trip to experience it for yourself.

Trips to Discover gave its readers an early present with its list of the best Christmas events to check out this year. Fourteen whimsical happenings grace the roundup, including a particularly enthralling one going on now in Washington State.

Snowflake Lane is truly something you don't want to miss. Magical characters come to life in this vibrant parade that strolls through Bellevue and leaves a smile on many people's faces. Writers also explained what else you can look forward to at this event:

"Just across the floating bridge from Seattle, Bellevue hosts Snowflake Lane where you can experience the wonder of falling snow, dazzling lights, festive music, toy drummers, and dancers in a nightly parade of holiday floats that won’t cost you a thing. Running from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, December 24 in 2023, onlookers will gather on the sidewalks between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th Streets every night at 7 p.m. with free parking garages available."