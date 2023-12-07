Renowned Washington City Among Best Solo Travel Destinations In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
December 7, 2023
There's nothing like those special trips that truly embody "me, myself, and I." While traveling with family or friends can lead to long-lasting memories, some people want to take a step back from everyone and everything. Plenty of tourist attractions, iconic sites, and cities are tailor-made to accommodate groups, but some places are perfect for a party of one. Plus, you can craft your itinerary and not have to worry about other decisions and preferences.
That's why Good Housekeeping compiled a list of the best solo travel destinations, from beloved metropolitan cities to smaller, intimate towns and locations.
The capital of Washington State landed a spot on the list. Olympia has all sorts of interesting things to do, from hiking trails in Capitol Forest and tourist-friendly farms to breweries serving unique taps. Writers also suggested some places to check out while you're in the city:
Olympia is not only the capital of Washington, but also a charming city with a waterfront boardwalk, famed farmers market and the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge. Its also filled with diverse cuisines, including Latin street food, Korean fare and Pacific Northwest oysters.
Even then, your visit isn't limited to Olympia. There's a plethora of cozy towns, museums, and natural parks to check out in Thurston County.
Visit Good Housekeeping's website for more solo travel recommendations.