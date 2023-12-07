Sauce Walka Reportedly Arrested After Crashing Car During Police Chase
By Tony M. Centeno
December 7, 2023
Sauce Walka survived a wild car crash after he was involved in a police chase in Houston.
According to a report FOX 26 published on Wednesday night, December 6, the Saucefather was arrested after he lead police on a lengthy high-speed chase. Police say he dodged officers and drove over 130 miles per hour for two miles before he crashed the vehicle. Sauce had a chance to let his fans know that he was doing fine after the horrific crash. In a video that was posted to his Instagram Story, Sauce can be heard on the phone while he's behind bars.
"I wanna tell all my fans I appreciate y'all concerns," Sauce said. "I'm good. I'm straight. I made it through a catastrophic traffic accident and being the Super Saiyan that I am, I'm still here. I'm healthy and will continue to be wealthy. Right now i'm incarcerated and should be getting out soon. I'mma drop a video for y'all because I know y'all miss me."
The 33-year-old artist was charged with evading arrest or detention - motor vehicle, watercraft, or tire deflation device. He's expected to appear for his first court hearing for the case on Friday, December 8.
His latest legal issue comes shortly after he challenged J. Cole to go bar for bar with him. Last week, Sauce dropped his "Sanchie P's Maybach" freestyle over Benny The Butcher and J. Cole's "Johnny P's Caddy." In the caption of his post about the song, Sauce called out J. Cole directly.
"I said what I said… ILL GO BAR 4 BAR WIT ANY GOAT‼️" Sauce wrote. "@JColeNC let’s dance‼️😤 I’m what the STREETS MISSING #FreeSanchie"