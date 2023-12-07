Sauce Walka Reportedly Arrested After Crashing Car During Police Chase

"I wanna tell all my fans I appreciate y'all concerns," Sauce said. "I'm good. I'm straight. I made it through a catastrophic traffic accident and being the Super Saiyan that I am, I'm still here. I'm healthy and will continue to be wealthy. Right now i'm incarcerated and should be getting out soon. I'mma drop a video for y'all because I know y'all miss me."



The 33-year-old artist was charged with evading arrest or detention - motor vehicle, watercraft, or tire deflation device. He's expected to appear for his first court hearing for the case on Friday, December 8.



His latest legal issue comes shortly after he challenged J. Cole to go bar for bar with him. Last week, Sauce dropped his "Sanchie P's Maybach" freestyle over Benny The Butcher and J. Cole's "Johnny P's Caddy." In the caption of his post about the song, Sauce called out J. Cole directly.



"I said what I said… ILL GO BAR 4 BAR WIT ANY GOAT‼️" Sauce wrote. "@JColeNC let’s dance‼️😤 I’m what the STREETS MISSING #FreeSanchie"

