Zoo Staff Find Man's Half-Eaten Body After Spotting Shoe In Tiger's Mouth

Staff members at a zoo in Pakistan made a grisly discovery on Wednesday (December 6). While workers were cleaning out the tiger enclosure, they noticed that one of the big cats had a shoe in its mouth.

As they searched the enclosure, which houses four tigers, they found the half-eaten body of a man. A rescue worker who goes by the name Zafarullah told news outlets that the victim's legs were heavily mauled in the attack.

"The body looked several hours old," Zafarullah said.

Officials said it is unclear who the victim is or how they got into the tiger enclosure.

"Our assessment so far is that this appears to be a lunatic because a sensible person would not jump into the den," Zaheer Anwar, a senior government official, said, according to the Daily Mail.

"You can see that the den is secured. There are stairs behind the den, maybe he jumped from there."

The man's body was removed and is undergoing an autopsy.

Officials said that an investigation is underway to determine how the man entered the enclosure.

"If we find a security lapse, we will address it. If need be, we will hire private security guards," said Ali Usman Bukhari, a senior officer of Punjab's wildlife department.