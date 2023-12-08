Corey Taylor Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Big Announcement
By Katrina Nattress
December 8, 2023
While Slipknot hunts for its new drummer, Corey Taylor is hitting the road solo next year. The singer turned 50 on Friday (December 8) and celebrated the milestone birthday by announcing the news in an Instagram video.
The North American tour kicks off February 3 in Toronto and wraps up March 3 in Omaha, Nebraska. See the full list of dates below.
Corey Taylor 2024 Tour Dates
02/03 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
02/04 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia
02/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
02/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ FIllmore
02/10 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
02/13 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
02/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
02/16 – Bowler, WI @ Mohican North Star Casino
02/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
02/18 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
02/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National
02/21 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte
02/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
02/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore Harrah’s
02/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
03/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
03/03 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha