Corey Taylor Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Big Announcement

While Slipknot hunts for its new drummer, Corey Taylor is hitting the road solo next year. The singer turned 50 on Friday (December 8) and celebrated the milestone birthday by announcing the news in an Instagram video.

The North American tour kicks off February 3 in Toronto and wraps up March 3 in Omaha, Nebraska. See the full list of dates below.

Corey Taylor 2024 Tour Dates

02/03 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

02/04 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia

02/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

02/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ FIllmore

02/10 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

02/13 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

02/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

02/16 – Bowler, WI @ Mohican North Star Casino

02/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

02/18 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

02/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National

02/21 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

02/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte

02/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore Harrah’s

02/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

03/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

03/03 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha