Seafood is a pretty standard dish in coastal states and regions bordering the Great Lakes, and with so many seafood restaurants to choose from, it's hard to know where to start. Fortunately, Ohio has plenty of tasty restaurants serving up incredible and fresh dishes that will make seafood lover happy.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood restaurant in Ohio is Frank's Fish & Seafood Market in Columbus. Here's what the site says set its apart:

"This seafood market has a fry cook and both indoor and patio seating. Pick up some fresh, frozen, or smoked seafood to take home, and stay for a fried platter, po'boy, or gumbo. The lobster bisque, salmon salad, and clam chowder are always fresh, and the menu often includes gator sandwiches and frog legs."

This is how 24/7 Wall St. determined which seafood restaurants reigned supreme:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from websites including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites. Sushi bars and informal seafood shacks ... were omitted from the final results, though some of the restaurants listed may include sushi on their menu."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St. to see more of the best seafood restaurants around the country.