T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Walk Red Carpet After News Of Exes Dating
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 9, 2023
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are all smiles following the shocking news that their exes Andrew Shue and Marliee Fiebig are now dating. On Friday, December 8th, the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors hit the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
Last week marked their red carpet debut as an official couple at iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Jingle Ball on December 1st. Just four days later, Page Six reported that Shue and Fiebig are now dating after bonding over Holmes and Robach leaving them after finding love with each other.
"It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” one source said. "They’re not heartbroken and sad," they said of Shue and Fiebig. "Everyone has moved on.”
Earlier today, the Daily Mail published photos of the new couple stepping out for the first time since the news of their unexpected relationship came to light. According to witnesses, the couple seemed in good spirits as they packed up their vehicle for what's assumed to be a weekend getaway.
And if the Jingle Ball red carpet photos of Holmes and Robach are any indication, they're also in great spirits as they watched Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez hit the MSG stage for a festive night of music.
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.