Earlier today, the Daily Mail published photos of the new couple stepping out for the first time since the news of their unexpected relationship came to light. According to witnesses, the couple seemed in good spirits as they packed up their vehicle for what's assumed to be a weekend getaway.

And if the Jingle Ball red carpet photos of Holmes and Robach are any indication, they're also in great spirits as they watched Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez hit the MSG stage for a festive night of music.

If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.