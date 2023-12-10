2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: Relive All Of The Best Moments

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One brought all of the holiday feels to life as a star-studded lineup of artists took over Madison Square Garden during the very merry and bright show.

Performing at this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball were Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher. From the crowd going absolutely crazy for Olivia to Cher's iconic performance of her new holiday song and classic hit, this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball was epic.

If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

Olivia Rodrigo Brought Rocking Teen Angst To Madison Square Garden

Wearing a cute red leather mini-dress with bedazzled chest and black knee-high boots, Rodrigo performed all the best angsty songs from her albums GUTS and Sour, and had the entire arena rocking out and singing along at the top of their lungs.