2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: Relive All Of The Best Moments
By Taylor Fields
December 10, 2023
This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One brought all of the holiday feels to life as a star-studded lineup of artists took over Madison Square Garden during the very merry and bright show.
Performing at this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball were Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher. From the crowd going absolutely crazy for Olivia to Cher's iconic performance of her new holiday song and classic hit, this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball was epic.
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.
Keep scrolling to see some of the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.
Olivia Rodrigo Brought Rocking Teen Angst To Madison Square Garden
Wearing a cute red leather mini-dress with bedazzled chest and black knee-high boots, Rodrigo performed all the best angsty songs from her albums GUTS and Sour, and had the entire arena rocking out and singing along at the top of their lungs.
Cher Was "Dancing All Night Long" To Her New Holiday Hit & Fan Favorite
Cher took over the Madison Square Garden stage when she treated fans to a performance of her new holiday song "DJ Play A Christmas Song" and iconic hit "Believe."
SZA Dances With Knives For Surprisingly Sharp Performance
SZA performed many fan favorites, but as her set moved into "Kill Bill," she brought out some knives for a sharp rendition of the popular track, channeling Uma Thurman's character in the film of the same name as she danced around singing how she "might kill my ex." Brandishing the machete, she decried that "if I can't have you, no one will."
OneRepublic Spotlighted Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & Others
Though OneRepublic performed many of their own hits, Ryan Tedder called attention to many other powerhouse singer-songwriters as he paid tribute to his roles as a songwriter and producer on genre-spanning hits. He noted, everyone “from Paul McCartney to Ed Sheeran… Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus… 21 Savage to Tate McRae,” and others. Tedder nodded to Swift’s “Welcome To New York,” “THATS WHAT I WANT” by Lil Nas X, “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, and, recently, McRae’s “greedy.” Though OneRepublic didn’t have enough time during the Jingle Ball show to cover all of then, he treated the crowd to a snippet of Beyoncé’s 2008 hit, “Halo.”
Sabrina Carpenter Turned One Of Her Biggest Songs Into A Fun Christmas Tune
Before she finished her set, Sabrina decided to pull a little prank on the crowd, faking out the audience by saying her set was over and even starting to walk toward the exit before she turned back around with a cheeky smile and moved in to "Nonsense" for her final song. While everything started out as normal, she briefly stopped the song to say she wanted it to be a bit more festive, first asking for jingle bells to be added before changing up the lyrics to make it a fun Christmas take on the popular track. Some standout lyrics swaps included "sounds like ho ho ho" instead of "sounds like blah blah blah" and "I got that holiday glee" instead of "I got some young energy" as well as "look at all those presents, that's a big stack" and "Jingle Ball you're so hot I'm not worthy."
Big Time Rush Got Festive With A Throwback Holiday Tune
Big Time Rush surprised the crowd with the harmony-stacked "Beautiful Christmas," what they called a "Big Time Rush original" from 2010 that declares they can have a memorable holiday "as long as friends and family are with us."
Jelly Roll Brought Out A Surprise Guest
Jelly Roll surprised the crowd when he brought out special guest Jessie Murph on stage to join him and perform the duo’s duet, “Wild Ones.”
Pentatonix Showcased Their Breathtaking Vocals On Christmas Classics
Pentatonix brought out all of the holiday feels while performing the season's most festive tunes. The group performed songs like "The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year," and their most recent single "Please Santa Please."
Doechii Kicked Off Jingle Ball With a High-Energy Set
There was no better way to kick off this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball than with a performance from Doechii. The star performed tracks including "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake" and "Persuasive" — released earlier this year with SZA — and other songs, before capping off her set with her smash-hit single, "What It Is."
Melanie Martinez Was Unrecognizable As Her Alter Ego In Her Otherworldly Set
Martinez celebrated her recent album Portals throughout her Jingle Ball set. Dressed as the "fairy tale" version of herself, looking incredible as a pink alien creature with pointed ears and mask with full cheeks and two sets of eyes, "Cry Baby" received a dramatic intro before the delicate intro to her song "Void" began and she expressed her desire to "escape the void" as there's "no other choice."
David Kushner Soulfully Serenaded The Jingle Ball Crowd With His Viral Song "Daylight"
Kushner began his set with “Dead Man” and “Miserable Man,” and ultimately, prompted the whole Jingle Ball crowd to sing along to his smash-hit single, “Daylight.”
Paul Russell Performed His Hit "Lil Boo Thang" With Several Knicks City Dancers
Russell took over the stage to treat the crowd to his fan-favorite track.