PHOTOS: Olivia Rodrigo Stuns In Vintage Versace At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

By Logan DeLoye

December 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo took the stage at iHeartRadio's 2023 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (December 8) in a stunning vintage Versace mini dress. According to US Weekly, the festive fit was created as part of Gianni Versace’s 1996 couture collection. Photos of the "GUTS" star depict the ensemble in all its glory, from the intricate metal V's on the straps, to the sheer embellished top.

In true Olivia Rodrigo fashion, the jaw-dropping look was complete with high black socks and knee high black boots. The artist wore a silver and black ring set with striking black nails to tie the boots in with the rest of the look.

Before delivering an unforgettable finale to another unforgettable Jingle Ball, Rodrigo spoke to Z100's Elvis Duran on the red carpet, relaying her love for Cher, sharing genuine appreciation the success of her music, and discussing her recent move to The Big Apple.

"I love walking around, and the food is the best ever and lots of my friends live here so it's really amazing." When asked which New York City pizza shop was her favorite, the 20-year-old standout replied: "Oh, I don't want to give this away! I can't. I have to keep it my own little secret. I'm gatekeeping, sorry." Much to Livies' excitement, after an amazing performance at Jingle Ball to kick off the weekend, Rodrigo went on to host SNL on Saturday night (December 9)!

The "deja vu" artist is dreaming of a white Christmas and plans to close out the year by celebrating the holidays with family and friends in New York.

