PHOTOS: Olivia Rodrigo Stuns In Vintage Versace At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Olivia Rodrigo took the stage at iHeartRadio's 2023 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (December 8) in a stunning vintage Versace mini dress. According to US Weekly, the festive fit was created as part of Gianni Versace’s 1996 couture collection. Photos of the "GUTS" star depict the ensemble in all its glory, from the intricate metal V's on the straps, to the sheer embellished top.

In true Olivia Rodrigo fashion, the jaw-dropping look was complete with high black socks and knee high black boots. The artist wore a silver and black ring set with striking black nails to tie the boots in with the rest of the look.