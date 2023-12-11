2 Chainz Provides Positive Update Following 3-Car Crash In Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
December 11, 2023
2 Chainz is speaking out after he was involved in a three-car crash in Miami over the weekend.
On Monday, December 11, the Atlanta rapper took to Instagram and updated fans on his condition. In his post, he shared an image of the totaled car after it hit his vehicle from behind. TMZ reports that Tity Boi was not at fault. Police suspect the person who was behind the wheel was driving under the influence. He was transported to the hospital to treat his minor neck injuries and was released several hours later. 2 Chainz also posted a video of himself getting on a plane back home.
"This the car that hit us from behind," 2 Chainz wrote. "Praise God for the blessings , Things could have been worse , but it wasn’t , don’t wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me , sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing , but I truly felt the love and don’t worry bout me , I’m good , shake back king 💪🏿"
In the comments of his post, his friends Usher, Busta Rhymes, Bun B and others wished him well. The accident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. He documented the aftermath of the crash in a video he posted to his Instagram story.
The Grammy award-winning rapper was in Miami for Art Basel weekend. Prior to the accident, he was at Booby Trap By The River where A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was performing at. The night before the accident, 2 Chainz hosted an event at The Urban in support of his new joint album with Lil Wayne Welcome 2 Collegrove. During the event, he debuted a visual version of the album, which includes narration by 50 Cent.