2 Chainz Provides Positive Update Following 3-Car Crash In Miami

"This the car that hit us from behind," 2 Chainz wrote. "Praise God for the blessings , Things could have been worse , but it wasn’t , don’t wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me , sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing , but I truly felt the love and don’t worry bout me , I’m good , shake back king 💪🏿"



In the comments of his post, his friends Usher, Busta Rhymes, Bun B and others wished him well. The accident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. He documented the aftermath of the crash in a video he posted to his Instagram story.



The Grammy award-winning rapper was in Miami for Art Basel weekend. Prior to the accident, he was at Booby Trap By The River where A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was performing at. The night before the accident, 2 Chainz hosted an event at The Urban in support of his new joint album with Lil Wayne Welcome 2 Collegrove. During the event, he debuted a visual version of the album, which includes narration by 50 Cent.

