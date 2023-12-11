2 Illinois Destinations Named Among The 'Most Dangerous' Towns In The US

Is there a substantial amount of crime happening across the town you live in? 20 towns scattered across the country have such high violent crime rates that they made it onto the list of the most dangerous places in the U.S.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most dangerous towns in Illinois are Rockford in 20th with a violent crime rate of 15 per 1,000 residents, and Danville in 15th with a violent crime rate of 15.8 per 1,000 residents.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the most dangerous towns in Illinois:

Rockford:

"Rockford is the fifth largest city in Illinois, along its northern border with Wisconsin. It used to be one of the major industrial centers of the Midwest and was the second-largest producer of furniture in the country before most companies left the town, driving up unemployment. Since poverty is the primary driving factor for crime, the crime rate subsequently rose as well."

Danville:

"Like most of the cities on this list, Danville quickly grew to become an industrial center during the 1800s and 1900s. It was an important coal mining center and then expanded to become a manufacturing and automotive powerhouse and its population doubled from 1900 to 1920. By 1966, however, all but six of the coal mines closed, most manufacturing companies left, and General Motors closed its offices. As a result, poverty and unemployment skyrocketed and many people left the city to seek employment elsewhere."

