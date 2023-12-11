4 California Cities Named Among The '50 Best Places To Live' In The US

America is full of stunning landscapes and thriving cities that million of humans call home. 50 of these cities in particular are so unique, safe, and entertaining that they were named among the best places to live in the entire country. Be it increased opportunity for education, a healthy environment, or successful businesses driving employment growth, something about these cities make them stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Money, the best places to live in California are Irvine, Fremont, San Diego, and San Jose. These Golden state cities also rank among the best in the country!

Here's what Money had to say about a few of the California cities that made the list:

Irvine:

"Located within the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the city of Irvine is a planned community that has been steadily growing since its incorporation in 1971. There’s plenty to do in Irvine. Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of its 60-plus community and neighborhood parks, or go for a ride on the city’s 400 miles-worth of bike trails. Irvine is an inland city, but residents can easily access many of the West Coast’s best beaches, including Crystal Cove State Park, a popular whale-watching spot, and Newport Beach, where locals fish off the Balboa Pier."

Fremont:

"The median household income is about $122,000, and most residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. Fremont is also a culturally-diverse city. The majority of the population (58%) is of Asian descent — from China, the Phillipines, India and the Pacific Islands — and more than 98 languages are spoken in the city. Fremont residents enjoy a number of different activities. The Irvington Farmers’ Market is open year-round and is one of three marketplaces in the city where you can buy everything from apples to avocados, all sourced from local farms (this is California, after all)."

For a continued list of the best places to live across the country visit money.com.