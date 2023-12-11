4 Michigan Destinations Named Among The 'Most Dangerous' Towns In The US

Is there a substantial amount of crime happening across the town you live in? 20 towns scattered across the country have such high violent crime rates, that they made it onto the list of the most dangerous places in the U.S.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most dangerous towns in Michigan are Lansing in 16th with a violent crime rate of 15.7 per 1,000 residents, Kalamazoo in 11th with a violent crime rate of 16.8 per 1,000 residents, Detroit in 5th with a violent crime rate of 23 per 1,000 residents, and Saginaw in 3rd with a violent crime rate of 25.1 per 1,000 residents.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the most dangerous towns in Michigan:

Lansing:

"Lansing is the capital of Michigan. It is a major center of industry and education, being home to several universities and colleges and the headquarters of four national insurance companies. It was, and remains, a major center in the automotive industry, with General Motors having several offices and locations in the city. The decline of American car production, however, has caused the city to try to expand its employment options and invite more high-tech companies."

Kalamazoo:

"Kalamazoo used to be known as the “paper city” due to the large number of paper mills and logging companies that operated there. It was, not surprisingly, a center of manufacturing during the 19th and 20th centuries, producing everything from mandolins, buggies, and cars, to windmills, cigars, and stoves."

Saginaw:

"During the 20th century, Saginaw was an important lumber and manufacturing city. Even today, it still has a larger proportion of manufacturing jobs than the rest of the United States. Much of its industry was tied to the auto industry in Detroit, and its prospects fell along with it. Like Detroit, population decline, and high unemployment has led to significant urban blight of abandoned homes and businesses."

For a continued list of the most dangerous cities across the country visit 247wallst.com.