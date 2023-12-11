7 Florida Lakes Among America's 'Most Alligator-Infested Lakes'

You can't think about Florida without their most infamous residents coming to mind: alligators. Since Florida is teeming with swamps, wetlands, and many bodies of water, it's no wonder you can find countless amounts of these fearsome reptiles throughout the state. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, about 1.3 million gators are living in the Sunshine State.

AZ Animals released a list of the Top 10 "most alligator-infested" lakes in the United States, and Florida dominated the list. Seven lakes located in the state were featured in the roundup.

Lake Jesup in Central Florida was named the most infested lake in the entire country. Located in Seminole County and one of the region's largest lakes, over 13,000 gators call this place home. In a separate article, writer Brandi Allred explained why they made Lake Jesup the top pick:

"It doesn’t have quite as many alligators as neighboring Lake Okeechobee, which is home to nearly 30,000 alligators. But Lake Jesup is also much smaller than Lake Okeechobee, covering about 16,000 acres. It’s 1/28th the size of Lake Okeechobee," Allred wrote. "As Lake Jesup is home to around 13,000 alligators, that’s more than 400 gators per square mile of shoreline."

She continued, "Lake Jesup is home to more alligators per square mile of shoreline than almost any other lake in Florida, making it the most densely infested lake in the state."

As for alligator attacks and bites at Lake Jesup, there was a shocking case back in August 2020. A man swimming in the water nearly lost his arm after a 12-foot-long alligator leaped out of the water and bit him, according to WKMG. A teenager swimming in Howell Creek, which is part of Lake Jesup's watershed, was reportedly bitten by a gator this past June.

Here are the Top 10 most alligator-infested lakes in America:

Lake Jesup, Florida Lake George, Florida Lake Kissimmee, Florida Alligator Lake, Florida Lake Okeechobee, Florida Sawgrass, Florida Lake Poinsett, Florida Cypress Lake, Louisiana Lake Lewisville, Texas Caddo Lake, Louisiana

If you're curious about why the other lakes landed on the list, visit AZ Animals' website for the study.