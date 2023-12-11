Accused 4th Of July Parade Shooter To Represent Himself At Trial

The suspect accused of killing seven people and injuring 48 others during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, in 2022, will represent himself at trial. Robert Crimo III pleaded not guilty to 117 charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti was planning to begin the trial in 2025, but Crimo asked for a speedy trial. She granted his request and said the trial would start on February 26, 2024.

Crimo also told Rossetti that he planned to represent himself.

Rossetti urged Crimo to reconsider his stance, noting that he faces consecutive life sentences if convicted. She pointed out that he would be responsible for filing all motions with the court and subpoenaing witnesses to testify during his trial.

When asked if he had any legal training, Crimo said he had been an observer in court once.

Crimo acknowledged that he understood his obligations and the consequences of his decision and reiterated that he wished to represent himself at trial.

His next court appearance, and first without his public defenders, is scheduled for January 10, 2024.