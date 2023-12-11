Ariana Grande Releases 'Naughty Version' Of 'Santa Tell Me'

Santa Claus has two lists, and now, Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" is on both!

The illustrious songstress released a "naughty version" of her 2014 holiday hit, "Santa Tell Me," on Sunday (December 10), switching up a few lines in the bridge. The popular Christmas single describes a scene where the female lead relies on Santa to let her know if her love interest will stick around next year or if he will leave after the holidays like previous partners. Throughout the song, Grande begs Santa to tell her if what she has is true love or if she's just getting involved in another "fling." The "One Last Time" star shared clips from the new version to her Instagram story on Monday morning (December 11).

In the original version, released nine years ago, Grande sings, "Oh, I wanna have him beside me, like oh-woo-oh / On the 25th, by that fireplace, oh-woo-oh." She turns up the heat in 2023's "naughty version" with spicier lyrics.

"Oh, I wanna let him unwrap me, like oh-woo-oh / Get on top of him, by that fireplace, oh-woo-oh."

Despite being referred to as a different version, the two lines mentioned above were the only lyrics altered. The question is: Do you prefer the version that made the naughty or the nice list this Christmas?