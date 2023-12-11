Authorities in Florida have recovered the body of a Florida woman who was caught on camera walking away from her home last week. Divers with the Tampa Police Marine Patrol pulled the body of 72-year-old Miriam Nordlinger from the waters off Ballast Point, a neighborhood in the city, Sunday morning (December 10), according to a police news release.

WFLA obtained surveillance footage of Nordlinger leaving her home in the 1500 block of South Arrawana Avenue Friday night (December 8). Officials issued a Purple Alert for Nordlinger Saturday night (December 8) after she didn't return to her house.

“The thoughts of the entire department are with the Nordlinger family at this time,” Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in the release. “This is not the outcome we had hoped for. We appreciate the concern of the community and media who helped bring awareness to the search and ask that you continue to keep the family in your thoughts as well.”

We Are The Essentials, a local organization that helps reunite missing people with loved ones, told reporters police called off the search before the press release.

Lindsey Mirabel, Nordlinger's daughter, revealed to WFLA that her mother was "going through a tough time, like psychiatrically" before the disappearance.

Officers said they don't suspect foul play in Nordlinger's death. The medical examiner's office will determine her cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.