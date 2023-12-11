'Booty Patrol' Truck Driver Facing Charges After Cops Find TikTok Account

The driver who prowled Florida streets in a vehicle labeled "BOOTY PATROL" is now facing charges for his antics, according to an incident report obtained by WKMG. Reporters learned additional charges were filed against Gabriel Luviano-Renteria on November 21 for driving around in a pickup truck resembling a Customs and Border Patrol vehicle.

DeSoto County Sheriff's deputies pulled over the suspicious truck at Mosaic Arena on October 29. The vehicle was outfitted with red-and-blue flashing lights, a green-and-white paint job, and the words "BOOTY PATROL" plastered on different sides of the truck, as shown in photos posted by the sheriff's office on Facebook.

When investigators spoke with Luviano-Renteria, he thought it was legal to have police lights on his truck, the arrest report states. He was ultimately cited for displaying prohibited lights on the car.

Deputies alerted the public about the Booty Patrol truck a day after the driver was cited, stating they were raising awareness about the issue since they got reports of the vehicle in several counties. Officials also claimed at the time Luviano-Renteria was pulling over unsuspecting drivers, though it's not clear what he did during those fake traffic stops.

Investigators later discovered Luviano-Renteria ran a TikTok account featuring his Booty Patrol truck. They also claim he's been confronted by law enforcement several times over his stunt.

“He uses this vehicle for publicity and followers and for fame,” the incident report reads. “Watching the videos, I saw he has hashtags listed for ‘#immigration, #ice’ and talks about how his truck is illegal.”

Luviano-Renteria was charged with impersonating law enforcement and obstructing police, according to reporters.