Catholic Priest Stabbed To Death During Church Rectory Break-In

A Catholic priest was stabbed to death in the rectory of his church early Sunday (December 10) morning. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call around 5 a.m. about a break-in at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.

When deputies arrived, they found Father Stephen Gutgsell suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

They also located the suspect, 43-year-old Kierre Williams. He was taken into custody and is facing charges of murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the break-in and murder of Fr. Gutgsell.

"The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who was assaulted during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun early Sunday morning. Father Gutgsell was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died of his injuries," the Archdiocese of Omaha said in a statement. "The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family, and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time."