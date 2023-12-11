Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish Among Golden Globe Nominees For 2024

The Golden Globe Awards are less than a month away, and the full list of nominees for 2024 was just announced.

According to Variety, a few feature films including, Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer," dominated nominations for the highly-anticipated award show set to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. In fact, feminist sensation "Barbie" was so popular that it was crowned as the second most nominated film in Golden Globe's history, spanning 81 years.

Other acclaimed motion pictures nominated as part of the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture, Drama categories include: "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Past Lives," "The Zone of Interest," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Poor Things," "American Fiction," "The Holdovers," "May December," and "Air."

As for the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category, artists such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen, and Lenny Kravitz stood out for their unforgettable lyrical contributions to 2023's biggest box office hits. The full list of Best Original Song nominees is as follows:

"Barbie" — "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas

"Barbie" — "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin , Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and "She Came to Me" — "Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" — "Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath , Michael Jelenic , Eric Osmond , and John Spiker

, , , and "Barbie" — "I’m Just Ken" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

"Rustin" — "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz

For a continued list of 2024 Golden Globe Awards categories and nominees visit Variety.com.