Family-Owned Bakery Crowned Washington's Best Bakery

What do freshly-baked bread, gorgeous cakes, and made-from-scratch pies have in common? They can all be found at your local bakery. While it's easy to drop by a supermarket or national retailer for these goods, several bakeries and eateries pride themselves on crafting foods that will leave a smile on your face. Some of them even go on to have a reputation that spans across the country thanks to their quality service and mouthwatering creations.

If you're craving some pastries and the like, Taste of Home has a list for you. The website put together a list of every state's best bakery.

According to the roundup, Washington State's best bakery is Sluys Poulsbo Bakery! Here's why writers say this historic establishment deserves the attention:

"This nomination for best bakery came from Elizabeth Bramkamp of Gig Harbor, Washington, and we agree. Sluys Poulsbo Bakery has been family-run since the early 1960s, making all of their breads and pastries in small batches by hand. Their intriguing breads include Norwegian Black and Cardamom Orange. They also hold a doughnut-eating contest—the doughnut dubbed 'King Olaf' weighs three pounds!"