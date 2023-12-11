Family-Owned Bakery Crowned Washington's Best Bakery
By Zuri Anderson
December 11, 2023
What do freshly-baked bread, gorgeous cakes, and made-from-scratch pies have in common? They can all be found at your local bakery. While it's easy to drop by a supermarket or national retailer for these goods, several bakeries and eateries pride themselves on crafting foods that will leave a smile on your face. Some of them even go on to have a reputation that spans across the country thanks to their quality service and mouthwatering creations.
If you're craving some pastries and the like, Taste of Home has a list for you. The website put together a list of every state's best bakery.
According to the roundup, Washington State's best bakery is Sluys Poulsbo Bakery! Here's why writers say this historic establishment deserves the attention:
"This nomination for best bakery came from Elizabeth Bramkamp of Gig Harbor, Washington, and we agree. Sluys Poulsbo Bakery has been family-run since the early 1960s, making all of their breads and pastries in small batches by hand. Their intriguing breads include Norwegian Black and Cardamom Orange. They also hold a doughnut-eating contest—the doughnut dubbed 'King Olaf' weighs three pounds!"
Sluys Poulsbo Bakery is located at 18924 Front Street Northeast, Ste 104, in Poulsbo.
Visit Taste of Home's website for the continued list of every state's best bakery.