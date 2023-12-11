Historic Bakery Crowned Colorado's Best Bakery

What do freshly-baked bread, gorgeous cakes, and made-from-scratch pies have in common? They can all be found at your local bakery. While it's easy to drop by a supermarket or national retailer for these goods, several bakeries and eateries pride themselves on crafting foods that will leave a smile on your face. Some of them even go on to have a reputation that spans across the country thanks to their quality service and mouthwatering creations.

If you're craving some pastries and the like, Taste of Home has a list for you. The website put together a list of every state's best bakery.

According to the roundup, Colorado's best bakery is Wimberger’s Old World Bakery & Delicatessen! Here's why writers say this historic establishment deserves the attention:

"Wimberger’s Bakery has been a fixture in Colorado Springs since 1970. It was founded by Robert and Gisela Wimberger who longed for the traditional breads of their native Germany, and it’s still family-run today. Baked daily are rye breads, seeded breads, pretzels, Kaiser rolls and pastries. Try this old-world rye bread recipe at home."