Historic Bakery Crowned Colorado's Best Bakery
By Zuri Anderson
December 11, 2023
What do freshly-baked bread, gorgeous cakes, and made-from-scratch pies have in common? They can all be found at your local bakery. While it's easy to drop by a supermarket or national retailer for these goods, several bakeries and eateries pride themselves on crafting foods that will leave a smile on your face. Some of them even go on to have a reputation that spans across the country thanks to their quality service and mouthwatering creations.
If you're craving some pastries and the like, Taste of Home has a list for you. The website put together a list of every state's best bakery.
According to the roundup, Colorado's best bakery is Wimberger’s Old World Bakery & Delicatessen! Here's why writers say this historic establishment deserves the attention:
"Wimberger’s Bakery has been a fixture in Colorado Springs since 1970. It was founded by Robert and Gisela Wimberger who longed for the traditional breads of their native Germany, and it’s still family-run today. Baked daily are rye breads, seeded breads, pretzels, Kaiser rolls and pastries. Try this old-world rye bread recipe at home."
Wimberger's Bakery is located at 2321 Bott Avenue in Colorado Springs.
Visit Taste of Home's website for the continued list of every state's best bakery.