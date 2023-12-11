Historic Bakery Crowned Florida's Best Bakery

What do freshly-baked bread, gorgeous cakes, and made-from-scratch pies have in common? They can all be found at your local bakery. While it's easy to drop by a supermarket or national retailer for these goods, several bakeries and eateries pride themselves on crafting foods that will leave a smile on your face. Some of them even go on to have a reputation that spans across the country thanks to their quality service and mouthwatering creations.

If you're craving some pastries and the like, Taste of Home has a list for you. The website put together a list of every state's best bakery.

According to the roundup, Florida's best bakery is La Segunda! Here's why writers say this historic establishment deserves the attention:

"One of the oldest bakeries on our list is La Segunda, currently in its 104th year. The bakery was founded by a Spanish soldier who discovered delicious local breads while stationed in Cuba. He brought the recipes with him to Ybor City and it is still family-run today. Must-tries include the Media Noche bread, tres leches cake and Cuban sandwiches."