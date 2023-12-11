Jay Weinberg Emotionally Reflects On His Decade With Slipknot

Jay Weinberg was admittedly "blindsided" when Slipknot let him go last month, but the drummer still thinks of his time in the band fondly. Over the weekend, Weinberg reflected on a decade spent playing with the band in an emotional Instagram post that showcased the four masks he wore as Slipknot's drummer.

"For 19 years, my goals in music and art have always centered around maintaining some sort of forward motion. It feels a bit paradoxical at times to look in the rearview mirror, but some moments and milestones are significant enough to take pause and reflect," he began his thoughtful post. "Today marks the 10th anniversary of becoming a part of something I grew up believing in. I don’t hold onto many mementos, but to me these represent a decade of focused and impassioned dedication to that forward movement. Throughout that time, I learned much about application, tenacity, and the satisfaction of committing to breaking through creative thresholds; reaching those artistic goals through constant, concentrated hard work — all fueled by true love of the music."

"In some respects, the person who wore the mask on the right and the person who wore the mask on the left feel like two completely different individuals — separated only by experience gained, miles traveled, friendships created, and a connection to the instrument strengthened and deepened so far beyond what I thought was possible," Weinberg continued. "The memories and experiences that these four masks represent, I wouldn’t trade for the world. And I’m honored that you all have been there, every step of the way. So — here’s to you, the last 10 years, and wherever the next 10 years bring us."

See his post below.