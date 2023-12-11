Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been prepping their joint album for quite some time. It was reportedly going to drop in October following a huge listening event planned in Italy, however, the album was pushed back. After the lead single "Vultures" was leaked in a clip posted to social media, Ye and Ty formally released the song with Lil Durk and Bump J during Thanksgiving weekend.



Prior to their surprise performance at LIV, Ty Dolla $ign revealed the tracklist for the album, which features Ye's long-lost song "New Body" as well as a freestyle from Timbaland. The duo also previewed several unreleased collaborations with Future, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti and more during their time in Miami. See clips of the previews and scenes from their performance below. The album drops Friday, December 15.

