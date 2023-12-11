Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Reveal New Album Release Date At Surprise Show
By Tony M. Centeno
December 11, 2023
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are preparing to deliver their long-awaited joint album this week.
In the early hours of Monday morning, December 11, Ye and Ty surprised fans during DJ Khaled's set at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach with a full-blown joint performance. They kicked things off by performing their latest single "Vultures" with Bump J by their side. They were about to move on to their 2016 collaboration "Fade" when Ye blurted out the expected release date for their forthcoming album. Previously known as ¥$, West apparently said the album is called Vultures.
"It's called 'Vultures.' Coming out this Friday," Ye said.
Kanye West confirms his collab album with Ty Dolla Sign, 'Vultures', is dropping this Friday 🚨— Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 11, 2023
"It's called Vultures, coming out this Friday." pic.twitter.com/dVOzTh2HX9
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been prepping their joint album for quite some time. It was reportedly going to drop in October following a huge listening event planned in Italy, however, the album was pushed back. After the lead single "Vultures" was leaked in a clip posted to social media, Ye and Ty formally released the song with Lil Durk and Bump J during Thanksgiving weekend.
Prior to their surprise performance at LIV, Ty Dolla $ign revealed the tracklist for the album, which features Ye's long-lost song "New Body" as well as a freestyle from Timbaland. The duo also previewed several unreleased collaborations with Future, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti and more during their time in Miami. See clips of the previews and scenes from their performance below. The album drops Friday, December 15.
New snippet of Young Thug's feature on Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's upcoming song 'River' 🐍— 🔊💦 (@SpeakerLeaks) December 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/RHERYm7Xnr
PAID FT. FUTURE pic.twitter.com/gsqrpU7fSc— RH (@RihYe_) December 10, 2023
Kanye West previewing 'F*CK SUMN' ft. Playboi Carti, Quavo & Ty Dolla Sign 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ni6qBVsSSx— Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 10, 2023
Kanye sampled Backstreet Boys 😭pic.twitter.com/3KuhIWQo3K— RH (@RihYe_) December 9, 2023