Kevin O'Connell Addresses Justin Jefferson's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
December 11, 2023
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is considered to be day-to-day due to a chest injury he suffered in his first game back from a hamstring injury during Sunday's (December 10) 3-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday (December 11) via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Vikings’ HC Kevin O'Connell considers WR Justin Jefferson day-to-day with the chest injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Raiders and the team believes he has a chance to play Saturday vs. the Bengals," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Jefferson, 24, was ruled out of Sunday's game and transported to a local hospital out of precaution after recording two receptions for 27 yards. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year took a big hit from Raiders safety Mark Epps after catching a high pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs in the second quarter.
Vikings’ HC Kevin O'Connell considers WR Justin Jefferson day-to-day with the chest injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Raiders and the team believes he has a chance to play Saturday vs. the Bengals.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2023
Jefferson was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules. The Louisiana native returned to practice earlier this month, but has missed two additional games since coming off injured reserve.
Jefferson recorded three receptions for 28 yards prior to exiting the October 8 game and had 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games of the 2023 NFL season. The Vikings won their next five games prior to a 21-20 'Sunday Night Football' loss to the Denver Broncos and 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Bears prior to Minnesota's bye week.