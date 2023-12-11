Kevin O'Connell Addresses Justin Jefferson's Injury Status

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is considered to be day-to-day due to a chest injury he suffered in his first game back from a hamstring injury during Sunday's (December 10) 3-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday (December 11) via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Vikings’ HC Kevin O'Connell considers WR Justin Jefferson day-to-day with the chest injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Raiders and the team believes he has a chance to play Saturday vs. the Bengals," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Jefferson, 24, was ruled out of Sunday's game and transported to a local hospital out of precaution after recording two receptions for 27 yards. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year took a big hit from Raiders safety Mark Epps after catching a high pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs in the second quarter.