Massachusetts Restaurant Crowned 'Best Burger' Joint In The State

It's no secret that Americans love their burgers. Many restaurants scattered throughout the country serve a hearty burger and fries meal, so how do you choose? If you've been searching for the next best burger and fries meal, then we found just the list for you. Reader's Digest compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best burger in each state, and you're not going to want to miss out on these fresh, savory staples.

According to the list, the best place to order a burger in Massachusetts is White Hut located in Springfield. Reader's Digest praised this restaurant for its no fuss, no frills spirit and classic diner fare.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in the entire state:

"There’s no fuss or frills to be seen at White Hut, located in Springfield. Founder Edward Barkett purchased the restaurant in 1933 for $300, and the local institution has been serving up classic diner fare ever since. Thin patties are topped with white American cheese and buttery fried onions, served on a seedless bun with the option to add extra fixings. If you’re feeling extra hungry, order one of the classic hot dogs too, or opt for a creamy signature shake."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.