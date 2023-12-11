Michigan Restaurant Crowned 'Best Burger' Joint In The State

It's no secret that Americans love their burgers. Many restaurants scattered throughout the country serve a hearty burger and fries meal, so how do you choose? If you've been searching for the next best burger and fries meal, then we found just the list for you. Reader's Digest compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best burger in each state, and you're not going to want to miss out on these fresh, savory staples.

According to the list, the best place to order a burger in Michigan is Miller's Bar located in Dearborn. Reader's Digest praised this restaurant for its special blend of meats and hearty toppings.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in the entire state:

"Just outside of Detroit is Dearborn, where Miller’s Bar has been grilling up some of the best burgers in town since 1941. Made with a special blend of meats and topped with a thick slice of Velveeta cheese, burgers here are served “commando style” on wax paper with a side of pickles and white onions. Place your order and pay at the bar counter (cash only) by the honor system, then get ready to dig in."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.