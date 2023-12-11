Nebraska Restaurant Crowned 'Best Burger' Joint In The State

It's no secret that Americans love their burgers. Many restaurants scattered throughout the country serve a hearty burger and fries meal, so how do you choose? If you've been searching for the next best burger and fries meal, then we found just the list for you. Reader's Digest compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best burger in each state, and you're not going to want to miss out on these fresh, savory staples.

According to the list, the best place to order a burger in Nebraska is Honest Abe's in Lincoln. Reader's Digest praised this restaurant for its versatile menu and perfectly cooked patties.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in the entire state:

"With four locations around Lincoln and an impressive selection of classic and rotating burgers—plus an additional specialty burger featured each week—there’s bound to be something on the menu for you at Honest Abe’s. For a mix of sweet and savory that will leave you full but craving more, try The Count, a perfectly cooked patty topped with black forest ham, Swiss cheese, raspberry jam, a fried egg, and cinnamon cream cheese.

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.