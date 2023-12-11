Cops Seek Help Locating Suspects, Victims Intentionally Hit By Cars

Authorities in Seatle are asking the public to help identify the victims and suspects in a pair of incidents in which a driver intentionally ran over pedestrians.

The incidents occurred on November 26, but officials have not been able to locate the victims or the driver. Investigators reviewed 911 calls, checked hospital records, and canvassed the area searching for witnesses.

The Seattle Police Department is hoping the public can help and released videos of the incidents. The first video shows a car turning out of a parking lot and then speeding up and striking a woman on the sidewalk before driving away.

As bystanders rush to help the woman, another vehicle pulls up, and they put the woman in the passenger's seat.

In the second incident, a woman was walking in a bus lane when a car barrels into her, sending her over the hood. Police released cell phone video recorded inside the vehicle as the woman was hit.

Officials are asking anybody with information about the hit-and-runs to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.