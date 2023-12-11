Quando Rondo Arrested On Federal Drug Charges

The latest arrest comes six months after he was indicted with 18 others on alleged violations of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Back in June, Bowman was booked into the Chatham County Jail on charges including two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances law, one count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang, and one count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal.



Bowman was in the passenger seat of the vehicle because a judge previously barred the rapper from driving just a few weeks after he bonded out of jail. The Associated Press reported that Bowman was involved in car crash on July 19. While on the scene, paramedics had to administer Narcan to Bowman after he showed signs of an overdose. A judge ordered him to be drug tested regularly and to refrain from driving in an effort to keep him out of jail before trial.



Bowman will reportedly face a judge on the week of December 17.