Second 'Person Of Interest' Arrested In Murder Of Detroit Synagogue Leader

A second person of interest was taken into custody in relation to the stabbing death of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll, the Detroit Police Department confirmed in a statement obtained by CBS News on Sunday (December 11).

"DPD can confirm that a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll," the department said. "In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time. Additional information will be released in the near future."

Woll, 40, was found dead outside her Lafayette Park home at around 12:30 a.m. on October 21 after returning home from a wedding she attended the previous night. Police suspect Woll was stabbed inside her home and then went out to her yard, but said there were no signs of forced entry into the residence.

An initial suspect in Woll's murder was arrested in Kalamazoo on November 8, but later released on November 11. Detroit Police Chief James White had publicly stated that the murder wasn't believed to be motivated by antisemitism.

Woll had worked as the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022 and had previously as a staffer for U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who led a moment of silence on the House floor to honor the 40-year-old on the House floor after her death.