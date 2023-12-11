"I know the perils of drinking the koolaid so I won’t dabble.. but I have to express the immense GRATITUDE I have for every person that made this possible," she continued. "Every person that’s been apart of this journey. Thank you to GOD and to my incredible TEAM and My FAMILY . My ancestors . Thank you to every person that streamed this album ,came to a show , blasted it in traffic and connected w ANY part of me . To everyone that continues to believe in me and be patient w me as I figure it all out . your my driving force . I love you."



SZA's second studio album debuted with over 318,000 equivalent album units sold and spent 10 weeks at the top of the charts. It swept up plenty of awards in 2023 and currently leads with nine nominations ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards. After she shared her thoughts on the album, SZA shared six album covers for her upcoming LP LANA, which rumored to drop this month. See the various covers below.